Family mourns loss of mother to COVID-19 as her husband continues to battle the virus

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) — A Maryland Heights family is mourning the loss of a beloved wife, mother and cherished friend.

Charlotte Dalfonso said her cousin, David Kliethermes and his wife, Linda, developed shortness of breath and were diagnosed with COVID-19 a few weeks ago. She said the two were admitted to the ICU at Missouri Baptist Medical Center and spent Thanksgiving in the hospital as their symptoms worsened.

“It was scary and lonely and hard to get information because they were both in ICU, so then who is the person that you’re contacting?” Dalfonso said.

Days after Thanksgiving, Dalfonso said Linda’s symptoms continued declining. The 50-year-old lost her battle with COVID-19 on Tuesday. A few of her final moments were spent alongside her husband.

“A room next to hers opened up so they brought her down Tuesday morning and put her in the room next to them so he was able to see her, briefly they wheeled him into her room,” Dalfonso said.

That evening, David, who was also critically ill was given plasma. Days following, Dalfonso said his condition improved dramatically. The father of two continues fighting for his two teenage children.

“He went from not being able to talk to us to talking to his kids on Facetime, every day now and he can get up and move around a little bit,” Dalfonso said.

As David continues to improve, hundreds are mourning the loss of Linda. Friends and family tell News 4 she was known for her one-of-a-kind laugh, selfless heart and infectious smile.

Dalfonso said Linda loved the singer John Mayer, and even had the chance to join him on stage during a concert. Childhood friends said she had the ability to make everyone feel loved and appreciated.

“She knew if you needed a meal or someone to hug you, she was there for all of that, she gave of herself to the people she loved, tirelessly,” Dalfonso said.

Dalfonso said David has a long road of rehab ahead, but he is incredibly grateful for his plasma donation. He’s urging others who can to donate plasma in hopes of saving other lives.

