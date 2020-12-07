Michigan Secretary of State says she’s ‘not wavered’ after armed protestors gathered outside her home

Regional News

DETROIT (WNEM) — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson spoke out after armed protestors gathered outside her home Saturday night.

In a statement Sunday, Benson said dozens of armed protestors were outside her home screaming obscenities into bullhorns as she and her four-year-old son were finishing decorating their Christmas tree.

She said while she is a strong advocate of peaceful protests, this was intended to intimidate her for doing her job.

“The actions of these latest protestors are an extension of the noise and clouded efforts to spread false information about the security and accuracy of our elections that we’ve all endured in the month since the polls closed on November 3,” Benson said. “Through blatantly false press releases, purely political legislative hearings, bogus legal claims and so called ‘affidavits’ that fail to allege any clear or cogent evidence of wrongdoing, those unhappy with the results of this election have perpetuated an unprecedented, dangerous, egregious campaign to erode the public’s confidence in the results of one of the most secure, accessible and transparent elections in our state’s history.”

Benson called the demands “unambiguous, loud and threatening,” and aimed to overturn the election.

Benson said despite any threats she will protect the votes of everyone in Michigan.

“Even the votes of the protestors who banded together outside my home,” she said. “Nothing about the incessant and graphic threats made outside my home, or those that flood my social media accounts, will deter me, my team, or the more than 1,600 election administrators across the state of Michigan from doing our jobs.

Benson said she will continue to do her job and protect the will of the people of Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General and Wayne County Prosecutor issued a joint statement about the incident:

“Last night, several individuals converged on the private residence of Secretary of State Benson, disturbing a peaceful neighborhood by taunting and intimidating her family and neighbors. They shouted baseless conspiracy theories about the election, and in videos uploaded to social media, at least one individual could be heard shouting ‘you’re murderers’ within earshot of her child’s bedroom. This mob-like behavior is an affront to basic morality and decency. In a civil society, there are many ways to peaceably assemble and demonstrate. Anyone can air legitimate grievances to Secretary Benson’s office through civil and democratic means, but terrorizing children and families at their own homes is not activism. This disturbing behavior masquerading as protest should be called out for what it is and roundly condemned by citizens and public officials alike.”

