Mother of murder victim wants answers after prisoner moved

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WAPT) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner said a Jackson man who admitted to brutally murdering his girlfriend 13 years ago has turned his life around.

The prisoner, George Bell III was convicted of murdering his girlfriend, Heather Spencer, 13 years ago.

Spencer’s mother, Linda Henley Francomb has been trying to find out why Bell had been moved from Parchman to the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.

Francomb said she called MDOC, the attorney general and wrote to the governor before posting on Facebook to find out why.

MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain answered in a statement that said in part, “Inmate George Bell III took someone else’s life 12 years ago and the courts gave him a life sentence which he will serve to the fullest. He cannot be pardoned or paroled so his punishment doesn’t change. What has changed is Mr. Bell’s heart through the study of scripture and application of those lessons. He’s even completed a three-year graduate course in theology…has become a counselor for other inmates. Mr. Bell acknowledges that he committed a terrible crime, is remorseful for it, but he is powerless to correct it except by influencing others away from crime.”

Francomb said she cannot believe it.

“This was a very heinous crime. I mean you know he did unspeakable things to my daughter. He beat her, fractured her skull, beat her with a flashlight … a lot of horrible things the generable public will never know, but I do. We have the autopsy reports and we know,” Francomb said.

