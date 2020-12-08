Son pleads to get pawned ring back

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV/KSMO) — 2020 has been hard on Pamela Cruz and her family.

Earlier this year, Cruz fell prey to an email scam and lost an entire paycheck. In order to feed her two children and pay bills, she went to Sol’s Jewelry and Pawn in Kansas City, Kansas.

She got $100 for big pearl ring set into 10-karat white gold.

“It’s really the only thing that I had of any value. So when hard times hit, I had to pawn it. And I couldn’t keep up with the interest payments, so I lost it,” Cruz said.

The ring was very special to Cruz because it belonged to her mother, who died when she was just 13.

“My mom was on her honeymoon and they were eating oysters at Niagara Falls and she bit into the oyster and there was a pearl in it,” Cruz said.

Her mother gave the ring to her best friend who turned it into a ring. That friend then gave it to Cruz after her mother died.

She’s got no pictures or other mementos to remember her mom. So when her 18-year-old son, David Santos, found out it was gone, he had to do something.

“I was heartbroken. I wanted to do everything in my ability to get it back to her,” Santos said.

Santos called the pawn shop and was told it had been sold.

So, he posted on Facebook hoping to find the person who bought it.

“Turns out, it’s on layaway. So I’m trying to possibly get a hold of the lady that has it on layaway,” Santos said.

Sol’s Jewelry can’t give out the contact information of the person who has the ring on layaway, and say they haven’t been able to contact the person at this time.

But they say they’re doing everything in their power to contact the person, and hope to get the family heirloom back on Cruz’s finger.

“It’s very very important to us,” Santos said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.