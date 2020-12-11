St. Louis Bar Association converts children’s toy drive to drive-thru due to COVID-19

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Local lawyers are not letting the pandemic stop them from their annual Christmas gift event.

The Bar Association of Metro St. Louis made a few changes to their “Motion for Kids” program to accommodate for the restrictions of COVID-19.

Instead of a big party to present the gifts to the foster children and kids impacted by the justice system, they did a drive-by pick-up.

1,500 local kids will still get the gifts donated by lawyers, judges, paralegals, and law students.

“We have volunteers here who are greeting people at the door and also drive up, and we are keeping socially distanced and trying to keep it safe for everybody,” said Dan Barnett, assistant executive director of operations with the St. Louis Bar Association. “We’ve got people who are running and grabbing the gifts and bringing them out and putting them in the cars.”

The hope is to continue the tradition next year, hopefully in person.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.