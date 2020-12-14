10-yo girl suffers head injury during gunfire exchange

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Baltimore, MD (WJZ ) — A 10-year-old girl sustained a head injury after a group of dirt bikers and another group of men began shooting at each other in southwest Baltimore on Saturday night, according to police.

Police were called around 7:15 p.m. to the 4100 block of Frederick Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they learned that a group of men riding dirt bikes and another group of men began shooting at each other.

A mother and her 10-year-old daughter were walking in the area during the incident and the child sustained a head injury.

The mother and child went to their home and notified the police.

The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Medical personnel has not determined if the 10-year-old girl sustained a graze wound from gunfire or laceration when fleeing to safety.

The child has been treated and released from the hospital and is recovering at home with her family.

Southwest District detectives continue to canvass the area for evidence and for further information on potential suspects.

“Our officers are working closely with community members to identify those responsible for this heinous act. Our children are our future and we cannot allow this type of act to be normalized. The individuals responsible for terrorizing our community with violence will be brought to justice,” said Commissioner Michael Harrison.

“No one should be shot at, let alone a 10-year-old girl. This is not normal or okay. Somebody needs to take responsibility and say who did it,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “This innocent girl had nothing to do with whatever beef led to this. We will not allow people perpetrating violence to be comfortable on our streets.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2488.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.