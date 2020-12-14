Firefighter couple tragically dies from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning

Regional News

GILPIN COUNTY, CO (KCNC) — Two firefighters in Gilpin County died tragically by carbon monoxide poisoning, county officials told CBS4 on Saturday. Cody and Shelby Allen died in their home on Friday morning.

Cody, 29, was recently promoted to lieutenant with the Central City Fire Department after serving as a volunteer since 2009. Shelby, 27, was also a volunteer firefighter at the same department since 2016.

The couple married two years ago and grew up in the community.

“This is such a tragedy. This small community is devastated,” said Cherokee Blake, a county spokesperson.

The coroner’s office says the deaths were accidental.

