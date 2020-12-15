Babysitter arrested on charges of murder for death of 2-year-old

Regional News

Sandy Springs, GA (WGCL) — Sandy Springs Police said Tuesday they arrested a babysitter for the death of a two-year-old child that was in her care last week.

According to Sandy Springs Police, a medical call came in on December 9 for an unresponsive child in an apartment on Monterey Parkway. First responders took the child to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators were told the child had been in the care of Kirstie Flood, 29. An autopsy on the child showed she had suffered severe injuries that caused her death while under the care of the suspect. Flood was charged with two counts of felony murder, one count of malice murder, one count aggravated battery, and one count of first-degree cruelty to children.

Investigators are still looking into the death and ask if anyone has any information, call Sandy Springs Police Detective Delaney at 770-551-3313.

