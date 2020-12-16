Asheville police investigating 2nd bank robbery in under a week; believed to be connected

Regional News

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department says their suspect in an armed bank robbery Tuesday matches the physical description of the suspect from another bank robbery last week.

Authorities say on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at approximately 5 p.m., the Asheville Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at the HomeTrust Bank at 1825 Hendersonville Road.

The officers arrived to find that an individual demanded money from the bank staff and threatened the use of a weapon.

The individual matches the physical description of the suspect from the Dec. 11 bank robbery at Telco Community Bank, also along Hendersonville Road. In that incident, a man demanded money from the bank staff and threatened the use of a weapon. Following the robbery, the suspect fled on foot north toward the nearby Ingles store.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6′ to 6′ 2″ tall, and weighing approximately 250-275 pounds. Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey work pants, and a black baseball cap.

This incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.

