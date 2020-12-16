Wynn Las Vegas: Union request ‘forces’ company to lay off employees

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVUU) — Wynn Las Vegas says it will need to lay off employees in order to comply with the Culinary Union’s demand for full-time employees to be scheduled at least 40 hours per week.

In a letter the Wynn sent to all Culinary and Bartenders Union members as of Tuesday, the company said it will begin “rebidding schedules” so that they comply with the union’s rule.

The hotel-casino reopened in June with the goal to “keep as many staff working as possible, even with reduced hours,” the letter said. But over the last few months, the union has asked to return to “strict union rules.”

“Over the last few months, the Culinary & Bartenders Union has asked us to adopt some of the policies of our competitors. We have disagreed. Last week, the Union decided to take action against the Company and require that we return to strict union rules that force us to schedule full time employees for 40 hours,” the letter said. “We told the Union that would result in fewer people working, forcing many employees into layoff status. We also told the Union the scheduling change would require rebidding the shift for the majority of employees, disrupting so many lives.”

The company said that the union has agreed to delay schedule changes until Jan. 11, 2020, and it has begun the process of creating a schedule to comply with the rule.

A spokesperson for Wynn Las Vegas and Encore emphasized that the union rules “force” the company to lay off employees.

“Over the last few months, the Culinary & Bartenders Union has asked us to adopt some of the policies of our competitors. We have disagreed. Last week, the Union decided to take action against the Company and require that we return to strict union rules that force us to schedule full time employees for 40 hours. We told the Union that would result in fewer people working, forcing many employees into layoff status,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Culinary Union Secretary-Treasurer Geoconda Arguello-Kline issued the following statement:

“Culinary Union has agreed with MGM Resorts properties, Caesars Entertainment properties, Cosmopolitan, Waldorf, and Four Seasons to allow flexible work hours in order reduce layoffs. In return, those companies (which include 23 Strip casino resorts and 2 laundry facilities) have agreed to pay for an additional 4-months of health care benefits for their unionized employees.

Wynn Resorts has declined to do so.

Culinary Union urges Wynn Resorts to protect their employees and agree to extend health care benefits for their workers – just like MGM, Caesars, and other casinos have already done.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.