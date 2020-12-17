Church gives back to local small businesses with “big give” donation this holiday season

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) — A Murfreesboro area church is giving back this holiday season to local small businesses who have struggled through the pandemic.

Pastor Christopher Johnson at Zion Christian Ministries uses a makeshift alter for his virtual services. It’s equipped with cameras, lights, and a soundboard to stream into people’s homes. But he says his Man Maker Academy is where his passion lies.

“It’s an 8-week academy that we’ve designed to aim in particular to young men between ages 13 to 18,” says Pastor Johnson.

So far, 20 men have graduated from the program, but he says he strives for more.

“I’ve been in contact with so many parents who can’t afford the scholarship for Man Maker Academy,” Pastor Johnson comments.

That’s until he heard about an annual tradition called “The Big Give” started by Believers Faith Fellowship in Christiana.

“I saw him on Facebook literally doing a commercial, and I thought, “Woah, we could really use some help,” Johnson remembers.

“This is the biggest one we’ve ever done,” says Pastor Jason Scales at Believers Faith Fellowship.

Each year the church raises and donates $10,000 to $15,000 to non-profits. But he says this year their goal is $20,000, and half that will go to 10 small businesses in need.

“You know the reality of $1,000 may not go a long way,” says Pastor Scales. “But if it inspires faith for them to revisit their “why do you do this?” and to want them to want more – we’ve accomplished our mission.”

For Pastor Johnson, he says he would use it for Man Maker Academy scholarships.

“$1,000 – it could go far,” says Johnson. “As I said, we are going to be making a difference in a young man’s life.”

Pastor Johnson says small businesses can apply by sending a video. They will choose the 10 businesses this weekend.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.