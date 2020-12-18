Honolulu Police Department outlines how it will administer COVID-19 vaccine to its officers

Regional News

Honolulu, HI (KITV) — The Honolulu Police Department outlined how it will administer the vaccine shot to its officers.

HPD Chief Susan Ballard told the police commission, its working with the city and the state to vaccinate employees between December 22nd and the 30th.

“They’ll sign up online, they’ll go to a specified location and they’ll get their first shot and 30 days to six months after that, it depends on when the second dose comes in, then it’ll be the same thing, online registration, they’ll go to a specified location to receive their vaccination,” Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said.

According to Chief Ballard, 1,200 employees said they would take the shot and nearly 600 said they would not take it.

As for the chief herself, she says she’s still on the fence.

