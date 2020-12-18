Huge line builds for United Food Bank’s holiday food distribution

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

MESA, AZ (KVVU) — Cars are lined up for the United Food Bank’s weekly holiday food distribution, which kicked off Friday morning at the Mesa Convention Center near Center Street and University Drive.

The bags the United Food Bank is giving away include a 9-pound honey-baked ham and other items to help families celebrate the holidays with their loved ones.

Organizers are expecting the line of cars for today’s event to get up to nearly 4 miles.

They say that the trunks or backseats of the cars must be cleared out to make room for the food.

There is a walk-up option in case you don’t have a car or are experiencing homeless. Santa and his elves will also be around to greet people waiting in line.

Today’s distribution goes until noon. There will be events every week through Jan. 8.

More people than ever need some help this year, and United Food Bank is there to give it. The organization needs donations and volunteers to continue its work. “More than 600,000 people depend on us and our partners,” according to UnitedFoodBank.org.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.