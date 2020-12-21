Governor Parson commutes the sentences of four drug offenders, pardons 24 others

Regional News

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri (KCTV/KSMO ) — In the days leading up to Christmas, Governor Mike Parson granted clemency to several incarcerated individuals Monday, saying it is the time of year for forgiveness.

The governor’s office did not immediately release the names of the people pardoned, or the four offenders whose sentence he commuted, saying families were being contacted.

One of those families anxiously waiting for news is the Prosser family.

“We want him to have a chance at a life again,” said Kathy Prosser.

Her brother Tim Prosser, 58, is serving a life sentence without parole for non-violent drug offenses.

“He got in a little bit of trouble but he’s paid his dues,” said his brother John Prosser.

In 2004, a jury found Tim Prosser guilty of drug offenses; the most serious of which was for trafficking meth. But a change in law would mean, if sentenced today, Prosser would not receive the same jail term.

“A life without parole sentence, we’ve come to realize now, that’s not appropriate. It’s very harsh,” said John Ammann, with the Clemency Coalition. “Clemency is used for two things: one, to grant mercy, but the other to correct injustices to correct these kinds of glitches in the system.”

Ammann has several clients with clemency petitions before the governor. He was anxious to learn more of who the Governor granted clemency to.

Gov. Parson said he has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing the backlog of clemency files; at last report there were nearly 3,700 applications.

“This is the time of year for forgiveness. There must be serious consequences for criminal behavior, but when individuals demonstrate a changed lifestyle and a commitment to abandoning the ways of their past, they should be able to redeem themselves in the eyes of the law,” Governor Parson said.

