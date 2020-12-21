Suspect arrested after cop punched in face while waiting for food

Regional News

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Montgomery County have charged a suspect who they say assaulted an on-duty, uniformed Montgomery County police officer while waiting in line at a Chipotle restaurant in Rockville.

The suspect, Nyziere London, 21, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest.

Police say it happened Thursday just before 7 p.m.

According to police, the officer was waiting in line to order his food when London walked up to him without saying anything and punched him twice in the face.

London continued to punch at the officer’s body as he tried to place London into custody, police say.

Another officer who was in the restaurant and paying for her food heard the commotion and came to the officer’s aid. Additional officers responded to the restaurant and London was placed under arrest.

London was transported to the Central Processing Unit and is being held without bond.

At this time, there is no evidence that the officer had any previous interaction with London.

The male officer, a 26-year veteran of the force, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

