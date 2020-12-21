Video: Serial robbery suspect captured after failed attempt to elude capture in San Francisco Bay

Regional News

OAKLAND, California (KPIX) — An Oakland man suspected a series of armed robberies in the San Francisco Bay Area was in custody after he led police on a high-speed chase and then attempted elude captured by diving in the San Francisco Bay, authorities said.

Webster Johnson was taken into custody after his failed swim that was captured on CHP helicopter video.

The alleged crime spree included:

*December 9th – Solano County deputies are called to Carlson Street for a report of a shooting that injured one person. Investigators learned the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery involving two suspects.

*Afternoon of December 15th – Modesto Police Department officers engage in an officer-involved shooting with Alonzo Warren of Modesto. Our detectives determine Warren is also a suspect from the Carlson Street shooting and begin working with Modesto PD.

*Evening of December 15th – Solano County deputies respond to a robbery report at BevBox on Benicia Road in Vallejo.

On Dec. 16, Solano County deputies determined the vehicle used in the Carlson Street shooting was the same one used in the Vallejo robbery. After issuing an alert to Bay Area law enforcement agencies, Pinole police responded saying they were investigating a robbery suspect who matched the suspect related to the Bevbox robbery.

Oakland police also said they were investigating the same man for robberies in their city.

Solano County deputies sighted the wanted vehicle and tried to take the Johnson into custody. Instead of complying with deputies’ orders, Johnson used his vehicle to ram a sheriff’s car before leading deputies on a chase throughout Solano, Contra Costa, and Alameda counties.

CHP air and ground units joined the pursuit on I-80 which ended at Ashby Avenue in Berkeley. There Johnson jumped into San Francisco Bay before surrendering to CHP officers.

Once Johnson was in custody, investigators found two loaded guns in the water where he jumped in.

Johnson is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, accessory, robbery, felony evading, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and assault with a deadly weapon. Johnson was also confirmed to have a no bail arrest warrant issued by Alameda County for domestic violence.

