Investigation underway after one person killed in forklift incident

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — One person was killed Tuesday after a forklift incident at Thermo Fisher Scientific in Weaverville.

Officials say at approximately 11:45 a.m. the Buncombe County Communications Center received an emergency call from Thermo Fisher Scientific located on Aiken Road in Weaverville, for the report of a possible traumatic injury involving a forklift.

Weaverville Fire and Police responded to the scene and found the victim near a loading dock area who had died of apparent traumatic injuries.

The victim’s name has not been released pending family notification.

NC Occupational Safety and Health Department has been notified and an investigation is ongoing

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.