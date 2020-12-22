Teens accused of shooting beloved corn vendor during attempted robbery

Regional News

YUBA COUNTY, California (KOVR) — A beloved corn vendor in Linda was the victim of a violent attack Saturday afternoon.

Alberto Gonzales, 23, is now fighting for his life after the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says two teens shot him during an attempted robbery.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects tried to rob Gonzales and shot him before running toward a nearby apartment complex. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of N. Beale Road.

“There had been a robbery attempt and he was shot in the struggle,” Leslie Williams with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies found Gonzales on the sidewalk with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Adventist Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and remains in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators arrested two suspects, 18-year-old Trew Smith of Olivehurst and a 16-year-old male from Marysville, on Monday. Both were arrested on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and robbery.

Smith is being held at the Yuba County Jail on $1 million bail and the juvenile is at juvenile hall.

At the College View apartments, neighbors tried to help the 23-year-old. One person says he held towels to him, trying to stop the bleeding while waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

“I told him when he was on the ground bleeding that he’d make it through. Tried to find out where the bullet entrance was and tried to see if he needed a tourniquet,” they said.

Another neighbor, Tina Barabin, says Gonsales may not live in the complex, but he’s practically part of the family.

“We call him the corn man around here. All the kids run to him every time he comes here. He’s a really nice guy,” Barabin said.

The sheriff’s office says the motive for the attack is unclear.

“This man was just innocent trying to provide for himself and his family and make an honest living. At this point, it’s a senseless act of violence, a robbery gone bad and now we have a man fighting for his life and two young men who are facing severe consequences, and at Christmas time on top of that,” Williams said.

Officials say Gonzales is out of surgery, but not out of the woods. Neighbors at the College View apartment complex hope he’s back in business soon.

“I just hope he’s not scared and that he returns here. We’re all praying for you here, the whole apartment complex,” Barabin said.

