Community mourns surfer killed in freak accident catching waves in shadow of Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Haruwn Wesley had surfed the Fort Point wave break under the Golden Gate Bridge for decades. So, it was a shock when people learned that he had died, in a freak accident.

He knew the dangers of the rocks. And now the local surfing community was in mourning over the death of the father, family man, business owner and close friend.

“Haruwn was probably one of the most positive guys wee had surfing at Fort Point or around the city,” Jeff Sklover told KPIX 5. “I’d show up and see Haruwn wherever I surfed. The first thing was — ‘Hi Haruwn, how are you? He’d answer, Blessed, I’m so Blessed!’”

Haruwn also was known as someone who raced to help others struggling in the San Francisco Bay, often risking his own life. He rescued two people from drowning — one in the Bay and one in the deadly surf of Ocean Beach. He received a Congressional honor for saving another man trapped in his capsized sailboat under the Golden Gate Bridge.

“Unfortunately, this a tragic end of his life,” Sklover said.

Haruwn was a well known community leader in Pacifica where he owned Sampa’s Pie Shop and also a family man.

“He went to pick me up from Lowell High School, where I go, he just came in his full wet suit and just walked down the stairs and like said — ‘OK, Lets go! And I was like, OH! Never do this again!’ his daughter Simone Wesley told KPIX 5 when asked of a fond memory.

“He would say to me, be careful what you ask for because there was a write-up in the paper about his pies and then he was busy working all the time,” said his daughter Lunda Wesley.

Plans for his memorial service have not been finalized.

