POLICE: 2 injured in shooting at skating rink

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — One person was shot and another grazed by a bullet during a shooting at a skating rink late Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. at the Cascade Skating Rink on the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Drive in northwest Atlanta after an argument led to gunfire in the parking lot of the facility.

When police arrived, they found Keyonn Hopkins on the ground with a gunshot wound to the right side of his body. Surveillance footage showed two men in a dispute when one of them took out of a handgun and shot Hopkins, who police say appeared to be trying to help the other man involved in the dispute.

The manager of the facility told police the shooting suspect is a regular at the location and showed police the man’s Instagram page. Police believe the man they are looking for is Richard McGee. They say McGee left the scene in a red Ford Mustang with black stripes after shooting an unidentified man.

Police say the unidentified man refused to cooperate and said he was going to handle the situation himself and kill McGee before he left the scene in a white Infiniti.

Hopkins was taken to Grady Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Atlanta Police.

