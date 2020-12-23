Police: Texas man flies to attack his ex

Regional News

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — A Texas man flies to Lancaster County to attack his ex-girlfriend after she leaves the state to get away from him according to investigators.

Tomas Martinez-Martinez, 35, was arrested Monday at BWI, on his way back to Texas, after attacking the woman in West Hempfield Township.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, he and the woman were previously in a relationship, but she came to Lancaster County to get away from him and visit family.

Martinez-Martinez followed the woman, and attacked her at a house on Quarry Road.

Investigators say he threatened to kill her children, punched and strangled the woman. He also broke her cell phone so she couldn’t call police.

Martinez-Martinez is in Arundel County, and will be extradited on charges of strangulation, intimidation of a witness, terroristic threats and simple assault.

