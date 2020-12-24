Houston mom wishes she could have done more for daughter killed in murder-suicide

Regional News

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A Houston mom, who says her daughter was in an abusive and toxic relationship, says she wishes she would have done more to help.

“I regret that. I will all my life because I saw the signs,” said Claudia Sanchez. “I didn’t do anything about it.”

Full of sorrow, Claudia talked about the toxic relationship her daughter had with the young man she said took her daughter’s life.

“He would hit her and make her feel guilty for hitting her,” she said. “We kept telling my daughter to stay away from this guy, he’s not good.”

However, 24-year-old Itzell Sanchez said she was in love. After a brief break-up, Itzell told her mom she was going back to him and she wanted her to respect her decision. Sadly, just two days later, Claudia was called to a crime scene and her biggest fear came true.

“I saw two people in those black bags and I said, ‘Is my daughter in those bags?’ and they said yes,” said the mother in tears.

Claudia said her daughter was at a party with the boyfriend and they ended up at Itzell’s friend’s apartment complex. The couple was last heard arguing. Witnesses said they heard a woman yell “No” several times, then shots were fired. Police said the man turned the gun on himself but his body has yet to be identified.

“[My daughter] had a beautiful smile and now I’m never gonna see that smile again,” said Claudia.

Claudia told ABC13 she wants other parents to see what happened to her daughter and remember they do have the power to fight for them.

“I would say, if you see someone hitting your daughter, remove them. Take them away. Do what is in your power to stop the relationship, even if they get mad. She would get mad at me,” she said.

Itzell was an organ donor, and now this Christmas week, there’s already a list of pending recipients.

“Every minute of my life I’m going to miss her forever,” said the mom.

A GoFundMehas been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

