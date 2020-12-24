‘It means the world’: With help from Santa, airman reunites with siblings just in time for Christmas

Regional News

YUKON, Oklahoma (KETV) — A letter to Santa from two Oklahoma children led to the best Christmas surprise ever.

The siblings asked Santa to deliver their older brother, who serves in the Air Force, home for the holidays. Our friends at the North Pole worked overtime to grant this sweet wish.

Six-year-old Carver and 11-year-old Ruby haven’t seen their big brother Braidon Bray in months, so when he surprised them with a little help from Santa, they were both excited and emotional.

“Santa wrote us a letter saying he might not possibly be here but turns out he could,” Ruby said. “Really, really happy and I’m very, very surprised.”

Bray, a U.S. Airman, said he’s honored to serve the country and fulfill his siblings’ Christmas wish.

“I got goosebumps, my sister, just seeing her tear up and my little brother and then my mom just getting all emotional made me emotional,” Bray said.

His mother fought back tears, overwhelmed with joy and love.

“It means the world. Christmas feels complete right now,” Cassy Bray said.

The family said they are thankful to be together, especially during these tough times.

“It’s definitely good to see them again,” Bray said.

