Woman arrested after pursuit, infant found in back seat

BAY MINETTE, Alabama (WALA) — A 28-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday on numerous charges after a brief pursuit Wednesday when police in Bay Minette attempted to stop her for a traffic violation, according to the police department.

An infant child was in the back seat of the vehicle Erica Lashay Bryars was driving, according to Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert.

Bryars, of Bay Minette, is being held in Baldwin County in lieu of $16,000 bond, according to jail records.

“Drugs and firearms were seen in plain view,” Tolbert told FOX10 News. “Search of the car was conducted, synthetic marijuana (spice), marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a handgun were found inside the vehicle. All these items were seized as evidence. A newborn baby was also in the back seat.”

The police chief said Department of Human Resources responded to the scene and created a safety plan for the child.

Jail records show Bryars is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and reckless endangerment.

