Accident sends driver careening into Mobile Bay

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — The driver of a pickup truck accidentally drove off of the Causeway and into Mobile Bay on Tuesday but escaped unhurt.

Gavin Foster said he was driving to his job at Felix’s Fish Camp when he lost control of his vehicle.

“I clipped the median, lost traction,” he said, adding, “It was less of a slide and more of a barrel. But it was arms straight, jus do what you were told in driver’s ed. Just don’t overreact. And, I mean, no bruises.”

James Coleman said he was fishing on his boat and saw the truck crash into the water.

“I was trying to get to him,” he said. “I didn’t know if he had children, or a wife in there, or a baby – whatever.”

Coleman said he called for help and assisted Foster out of the water.

“He’s blessed that he’s still living,” he said. “He could have knocked through the windshield, or whatever. You never know what would have happened to him if nobody had been there. But like I was saying, if you don’t believe in Jesus, you better believe in him.”

