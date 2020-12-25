Middle Tennessee police departments report emergency phone line outages

Regional News

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Murfreesboro, Mt. Juliet and La Vergne Police departments reported outages to their 911 and non-emergency lines.

The departments have set up alternate lines for people needing to call the police for emergencies. Please dial these numbers if you are in an emergency and need police assistance:

ALERT

Murfreesboro’s 911 lines are currently down. AT&T is experiencing an outage. Please call 615-893-1311 until further notice.

— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) December 25, 2020

Murfreesboro Police are encouraging people to call 615-893-1311 until further notice.

Mt. Juliet Police are asking people to call 615-406-5849 for police assistance. Social media is being monitored by the Mt. Juliet PD as well.

La Vergne PD is asking people to call 615-892-0168 or 615-416-4592.

Sumner County ECC is experiencing a phone line outage as well. 911 is still functioning at this time. People trying to contact Sumner County ECC can dial 615-561-2080 or 615-561-2308 in the meantime.

The Bowling Green Police Department reported a widespread problem to their 911 emergency line as well. They say 911 is working but is very slow.

You can call 270-393-1559 in Bowling Green for police assistance.

Williamson County EMA is also reporting an outage to their 911 line at this time. If you are in an emergency, please dial (615) 790-5550 or (615) 790-5801 until further notice.

Putnam County reported an outage as well. For an emergency in Putnam County dial 931-261-6219.

