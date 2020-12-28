Community paints Flint Rock to honor Kevin Bacon

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — The Flint community is remembering the life of Kevin Bacon after he was brutally murdered last Christmas Eve.

“Everybody who knew him loved him,” said Karl Bacon, Kevin’s father.

Karl is remembering his late son one year after his death.

Kevin went missing on Christmas Eve last year.

“It still doesn’t feel real even though it’s been a year,” said Tiara Hill, Kevin’s friend, and roommate.

Police found his body four days later in the home of Mark Latunski, who police later arrested.

“He was taken violently from us and I miss him every day,” Karl said.

But Sunday was not about recounting the tragedies Kevin endured, it was about celebrating his life.

“He was a kind, generous person,” said Pamela Bacon, Kevin’s mother. “He would do anything, take his shirt off his back to help people.”

“An amazing person,” Hill said. “I mean there’s no other way to put it.”

His family and friends painted the Flint Rock in Memorium of this somber anniversary.

This is Hill’s second year painting the rock for Kevin Bacon.

“It’s something that everyone looks at when they drive by,” Hill said.

It’s just one way his loved ones are remembering the vibrant man who is now their guardian angel.

His parents are taking things day by day, awaiting justice for their son.

“Just keeping his memory alive and trying to get justice for him,” Pamela said.

“It’s been a long year,” Karl said. “We still have a trial coming up, that may not be pleasant, so I hope we get through it.”

A date for that trial has not been set yet.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.