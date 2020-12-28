Mobile woman dies two days after escaping Christmas morning apartment fire

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Two days after Jacquelyn Sylvester narrowly escaped a fire that ripped through her apartment early Christmas morning, family of the 50-year-old woman say she has died.

Sylvester had been in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

On Sunday her family learned she was not going to make it.

“We was there until her last breath,” said her daughter, Ladeja Sylvester.

Her family says she fought her way out of the blaze, losing everything but making it out alive.

“My momma was most definitely a fighter.”

Ladeja Sylvester says her mother suffered internal damage, third degree burns and a cracked skull.

“Neighbors said that you know some dudes heard her screaming for help or whatever and I thank God for the two gentlemen that helped her out the house the rest of the way.”

Sylvester says she last saw her mom on Christmas Eve and spoke to her just hours before the blaze broke out.

“She was extraordinary. I wouldn’t be who I am without that lady.”

Sylvester says she meant to see her mom that night to give her her favorite chocolates, but she never made it.

“You can just imagine how bad I feel because every little thing I did that prevented me to go see her, I could have stopped… I feel like I could have stopped what happened.”

Her loved ones still coping with a tragic accident, now heartbroken over the loss of the mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

The Sylvester family says they appreciate the support they’ve been given during this time and ask for continued prayers.

A GoFundMe link is up for anyone able to donate to help the family.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.