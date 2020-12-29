10 people displaced in apartment building fire

Regional News

WARE, Massachusetts (WGGB/WSHM) — Ten people have been displaced following a fire at an apartment building in Ware.

Ware police tell us they first started receiving calls about the fire at 18 Parker Street, just after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

No word yet if any injuries have been reported or what caused this fire to start.

Both the Ware Fire and Police Departments did respond.

We’re told State Police were also assisting on scene and that the area is blocked off to traffic.

We’re continuing to follow this developing story.

