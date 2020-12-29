Foodshare holds final Rentschler Field food giveaway on Tuesday

Regional News

EAST HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Foodshare is holding its final scheduled food giveaway at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Tuesday.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Foodshare said this site has distributed more than 7.6 million pounds of food, and has served over 225,000 households.

For some people, it’s the first time they have been food insecure because of the pandemic.

The site runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.

One allocation of food per car is given out to ensure there’s enough food for everyone.

Foodshare encourages people to reach out to its network of more than 260 partner pantries and meal programs in greater Hartford. Its partner programs have food and resources available to help community members who have been struggling with food insecurity.

