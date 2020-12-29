Inmate accused of stabbing, killing cellmate, CDCR says

Regional News

FOLSOM, California (KCRA) — An inmate from California State Prison, Sacramento is accused of stabbing and killing his cellmate, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Monday.

Braydon Lesseos, 25, was found unresponsive and with multiple stab wounds Christmas Day around 1:10 p.m. during a security check, CDCR said. Lesseos was transported to the prison’s medical building, but he died of his injuries roughly a half-hour later.

Prison staff who found Lesseos called 911 and removed his cellmate, 26-year-old Jordan Greendahl. Prison officials said he was identified as the homicide suspect.

Greendahl entered the prison in December 2018 on arson and vehicle theft convictions, CDCR said. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.

