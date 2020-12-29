St. Paul Police reviewing policy after resident complains of officer’s far-right group sticker

Regional News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO Staff) — The St. Paul Police Department is reviewing its policy on how officers are able to express political views.

The review comes after an officer decorated a private vehicle with the sticker of a far-right group known as the Three Percenters, a militia group that believes that three percent of the nation’s population could overthrow a tyrannical government.

A St. Paul resident saw an officer get into that private vehicle and contacted St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell. The chief responded to the complaint, saying that he’s reviewing how officers can appropriately express political views.

