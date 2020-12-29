Woman who’s taught kindergarten for 30 years is surprised with a car from a Secret Santa

Regional News

IDAHO FALLS-POCATELLO, Idaho (East Idaho News ) — A Secret Santa is back and this Christmas is bigger than ever!

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local man gift more than $500,000 this holiday season. A lot more. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to help as many individuals in our community as he can.

Diana was in a car accident years ago that left her needing to walk with a cane. She has a rod in her back and suffers from diabetes and asthma along with other health issues. It is very difficult for her to get around but she continues to teach kindergarten at Hillview Elementary. She has taught kindergarten for over 30 years and is great at it.

Diana adopted a daughter who is away in college. Diana lives with her older sister and their mother who is in her eighties. Diana can never seem to catch a break – always facing one trial or another and yet she is always so kind, gentle and genuinely cares about everyone before herself.

She hasn’t had a car for a few years because she could not afford a new one when hers broke down. Her sister owns a vehicle and takes Diana everywhere she needs to go or lets Diana borrow her car.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to visit her before school was released for Christmas break.

