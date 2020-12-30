FedEx responds as customers grow increasingly frustrated with delivery issues

Regional News

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — In the past week, WBAL-TV 11 News has received dozens of complaints from people about FedEx delivery service where some say packages have been listed as delivered, but don’t actually arrive until a day or more later.

Other people shared video showing how some drivers tossed their packages on steps and porches.

FedEx Ground is responding Tuesday after 11 News shared with the company some of the videos received, and a businesswoman shares her experiences with FedEx.

“It’s just been a hardship. You say ‘FedEx,’ and I cringe. I just cringe inside,” said Toairay Tuggle-Lewis, a Baltimore business owner.

Tuggle-Lewis describes her discontent with FedEx. She said last week, a delivery driver took the printer she ordered to the right house number, but the wrong street. A neighbor brought it to her.

“But it was one block up the street. I’m glad the man was honest. He would have got some nice stuff,” Tuggle-Lewis said.

But it’s not the only issue she has with FedEx. Tuggle-Lewis runs a business out of her home, putting personal messages on masks, mugs, T-shirt and fanny packs. Her supplies include bags both paper and plastic of various sizes. She kept track of when the delivery would happen.

“And it said it would be delivered on that day by 8 p.m. At 8:01, I checked, and the tracking said stated the package was sent back to the company saying it sat at the facility too long,” Tuggle-Lewis said.

She ended up spending more money, buying fewer bags from a different supplier who did not ship products through FedEx.

“And then when I do want to purchase things, I always call the company and find out who they ship with — that’s the first question I always ask,” Tuggle-Lewis said.

Other disappointed customers from the surrounding area shared video from doorbell cameras showing how drivers dropped off packages.

WBAL-TV 11 News also received pictures of packages left in the rain, soaked and open.

FedEx Ground responded by email, saying: “We have implemented a number of measures to handle this surge in volume, including hiring more than 70,000 seasonal workers, moving to seven-day operations and accelerating Sunday delivery capabilities and adding additional delivery resources.”

“FedEx Ground sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused by temporary transit delays and apologizes for the behavior depicted in the videos, as it is unacceptable and inconsistent with the professionalism service providers demonstrate every day in safely and securely delivering millions of packages to our customers.”

FedEx is asking customers who have problems to email their complaints with package tracking information to the company.

