‘It’s hallowed ground’: Mainers raising money for new Vietnam War veterans memorial

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) — For Charles Paul, taking care of his fellow veterans has been a lifelong calling.

The commandant of the Maine Corps League of Central Maine, he frequently works to help and honor veterans throughout the state.

Now, Paul is helping to spearhead a new monument in Lewiston’s Veterans Memorial Park paying tribute to the men and women who served the United States during the Vietnam War.

“I want people to remember that when they walk onto those grounds that it is hallowed grounds,” Paul said in an interview on Wednesday. “We owe a great deal of gratitude to some wonderful men and women, some of them had to pay the ultimate price.”

Paul spent time serving as a radio operator in Vietnam during the 1960s.

At least 341 Mainers died serving in the war.

Paul and fellow volunteers are aiming to raise $6,500 for the project. Their goal is to have it dedicated on Veterans Day 2021.

Paul said he plans to spend two hours every Wednesday in Veteran’s Memorial Park fundraising for the memorial.

“It doesn’t take an awful lot to thank a veteran,” he said. “We owe them so much.”

