Life Saving Awards given to deputy, deputy’s wife

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KTBS ) — A deputy and a deputy’s wife were recognized recently for going above and beyond to save lives.

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington presented Deputy John McClain and nurse Jeri Ebarb with Life Saving Awards during a recent Christmas banquet.

McClain acted quickly to save a man from being hit by a train in Bossier City. He spotted the man sitting on the tracks as a train approached. In McClain’s mind was an incident months before when he said a man committed suicide not too far away by being on the train tracks.

“I had only had like three to five seconds to act, so I grabbed him by his armpits and just pulled him out of the way of the train,” said McClain.

Ebarb, who works as a nurse at Willis Knighton, was checking on one of her mother’s friends, Carl Williams, when she noticed he needed medical attention.

“When I got to the house, I looked at Carl, and I immediately told him to get into the car, I am taking you to the hospital,” said Ebarb.

On the way to the hospital, Williams had a heart attack. Ebarb pulled over and gave him CPR in the parking lot of a store. Three men helped to get him out of the car, and then took turns giving him chest compressions until EMS arrived.

Williams is now recovering. “She kept me alive and I am indebted to her for the rest of my life,” said Williams.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.