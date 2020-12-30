QC Public Works Departments say supply of salt, plow drivers unaffected by pandemic

Regional News

MOLINE, Illinois (WQAD ) — A 1,500 ton salt delivery arrived right on time for Tuesday’s snowfall. It’s the first shipment of the season for the Moline Public Works Department, which had leftover salt from the last winter.

Municipal Services General Manager Rodd Schick says the department had extra salt in its reserves because of milder conditions last winter. He says the pandemic hasn’t impacted how much product the department gets.

“(During a) small snow and ice event, we go through 200 to 300 tons of salt,” Schick says. “(During a) significant event, we can use 500 or more tons of salt.”

The virus also didn’t affect how many plow drivers they have either. The department will have about 30 trucks out, working to clear the roads.

Across the river, the Davenport Public Works Department is also unaffected by the pandemic in terms of the supply of salt and plow drivers.

“We’re thankful right now to be fully staffed,” Director Nicole Gleason says.

Crews also took the morning to load up on plenty of product. Gleason says drivers spread about 100 to 300 pounds of salt per lane mile, depending on the amount of snowfall.

As for getting the snow out of the way in both Moline and Davenport, the main routes, along with hill routes and emergency routes, are first. Then, crews will address the neighborhoods.

“(The other routes) will be cleared once snow has stopped, and depending on the volume of snow and duration of the event, that can take two to three days,” Gleason says.

“It’s our hope that once (snowfall) stops, within eight to twelve hours we’re off of (main routes) and moving into residential areas,” Schick says.

