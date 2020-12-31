Homeowner says city crew plowed her driveway in

Regional News

WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin (WISN) — A Wauwatosa homeowner said the Department of Public Works plow trucks left a pile of snow in her driveway that was so large, she couldn’t drive in.

The house is near the intersection of West Marion and Glenway streets.

The homeowner, who did not want to be identified by name, lives in Menomonee Falls and is hoping to sell the house.

She said she drove to the house Wednesday morning to shovel the driveway but it was blocked by the large pile of snow.

WISN 12 News measured the pile.

It was about 4 feet tall, the width of the entire driveway and stretched about 10 feet in from the road.

“I tried to shovel it, but could not,” the woman said. “I’ve never seen a city plow in someone’s driveway, where they push the snow into the driveway at such a depth that you are humanly not capable of removing it.”

The homeowner said the city initially refused to fix the problem.

“They said that they would take care of it. I called back several times, did not get a resolution,” the woman said. “(I said,) ‘You clearly plowed the snow into my driveway and I can’t move it and I’m a taxpayer, so I shouldn’t have to pay someone to remove it. All you have to do is come out and move it’ and they said no, they won’t.'”

The woman said if the city did not remove the snow, she would have had to pay for someone to do it for her.

She said she was worried about leaving the snow pile overnight because it may freeze.

A city spokesperson told WISN 12 News they were looking into the issue.

Crews cleared the snow pile Thursday morning.

