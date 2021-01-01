Family rescued from roof of burning home

Regional News

GIRARDVILLE, Pennsylvania (WNEP ) — A family of four had to be rescued from the roof of their burning home Friday morning in Schuylkill County.

Video from Skook News shows the smokey fire along West Main Street in Girardville.

Good samaritans and firefighters rescued two kids and their father and mother who were trapped on the roof.

The father and mother were taken to the hospital for breathing in too much smoke.

Both children were flown to a hospital and all are expected to be ok.

The fire chief tells us the fire was accidental and caused by a space heater.

