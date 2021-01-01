KCPD says it received 271 sound of shots calls New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC ) — Kansas City police said it received 271 sound of shots calls citywide from 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 6 a.m. New Year’s Day.

Authorities said 193 of those reports were within the boundaries of Central, East, and Metro Patrol Divisions.

The police department said a preliminary report shows its shot spotter recording 240 gunfire alerts during the same time frame, with approximately 1,600 rounds fired.

Police said that as of 9 a.m. Friday, 12 homes reported being struck by bullets likely from holiday gunfire, saying there is nothing that would indicate the homes were specifically targeted.

“These would at least on the surface appear to be related to celebratory or indiscriminate gunfire,” police said in a news release.

Authorities said it does not appear that anyone was injured by celebratory gunfire.

Last year, police said they received 253 sound of gunfire calls in Central, Metro and East Patrol Divisions. There were 316 sound of shots calls citywide and 216 shot spotter activations.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.