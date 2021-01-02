1.1 million diapers were given out at the Open Door Mission’s Diaper Drive

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (WOWT ) — After a snow delay earlier in the week, hundreds of volunteers braved the cold for the Open Door Mission’s Diaper Drive.

With over 300 volunteers, two trucks, and 1.1 million diapers, many lives were changed.

The remnants of Tuesday’s snowstorm are still lingering in the Open Door Missin’s parking lot.

It forced Candace Gregory to push the diaper drive back a few days. But the delay didn’t stop volunteers from bundling up to help out.

“Very grateful to Werner for making this happen today, said Gregory. Where the diapers could be delivered on a Saturday. Yes, it’s a holiday weekend, but as you can see, it didn’t stop the volunteers from coming out this morning.”

The volunteers organized a conveyer belt style: quickly unlocking the trucks, emptying the diaper boxes, and packing the goods.

“The 1.1 million diapers, it really doesn’t tell the story behind every diaper,” said Gregory.

Two large groups, the Treynor High School wrestling team, and the Burke High School football team were hoping to learn more about those stories today while helping to unload the diapers.

“Sometimes you don’t think about diapers and how much they need, are needed, whether by kids, young mothers, said Phillip Kennedy, the Head Wrestling Coach at Treynor High School. People in need. We try to be bigger than ourselves and be a part of our surrounding community.”

“Football is just one of our priorities at Burke,” said Paul Limongi, the Head Football Coach at Burke High School. We want to focus on community and school and giving back and serving.”

For them, it’s an annual event that continues to teach them about how meaningful a pack of diapers can be to someone in need.

Candace Gregory said, “especially for the women who are escaping domestic violence. It can really mean the difference between life and death.”

If this story inspires you to want to donate to the Open Door Mission, their drop off and outreach locations won’t be open until Tuesday, Jan. 19th.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.