Two base jumpers leap from the top of Grand Hyatt in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV ) — A local woman who lives in downtown Nashville caught bizarre video of two base jumpers leaping from the rooftop of the Grand Hyatt.

The woman who sent us the video tells us she was sitting at the rooftop bar around 6 p.m. last night when two men wearing parachutes came walking through.

In the video, you can see the two then jump off the side of the building.

The woman says an officer at the hotel later said one of the jumpers had been arrested.

We’ve reached out to the hotel and police and are working to find out more information.

