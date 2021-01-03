Business helps kick-start “Cops for Kids” 2021

Regional News

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — It may be a Sunday, but the work never stops at DeltaBay Automotive Detailing on Three Notch. And this Sunday — all proceeds from every wash, wax, and detail are going to help Mobile Police Department’s “Cops for Kids.”

“This event today is going to help us kick-start the new year. So we can have toys for other things for kids,” said Sgt. Jeremy March, MPD Cops for Kids.

DeltaBay Detailing’s Rob Hoffman believes in the cause.

“We actually, there was a time when our family and our kids… We struggled a whole lot. We didn’t have a whole lot. We started the business about five years ago and it’s taken off very, very well. So we are at a point where we can pay it forward,” explained Hoffman.

Customers catching a discount can also make a donation. They’re also collecting toys. It’s the first fundraiser in a year-long effort for “Cops for Kids” to help MPD reach kids they encounter during calls and on the streets.

“I want kids to understand that law enforcement are their friends and we are human and do make mistakes… We have a job to do. We want to be respected, we don’t want to be feared. We want the kids to understand — if they need us for anything they can come to us,” said Sgt. March. “When we started this four years ago — I never expected it to get this big.”

“We are just happy to help. We try to do a benefit every three months or so for somebody different to help the community. We are just a small town shop and we try to keep it that way — but we try to do big things,” said Hoffman.

Cops for Kids became a nonprofit last year. For more information on how to donate — click here: facebook.com/Copsforkids-1797077513937263

