Dog finds new family after 628 days in shelter

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KPHO/KTVK) — What a way to start the new year! A dog who spent 628 days in the shelter is finally home with his new forever family.

Three-year-old “Sarge,” a shepherd-pitbull mix, came to Foothills Animal Rescue (FAR) in Scottsdale on April 15, 2019.

Despite spending nearly two years in a shelter, workers described Sarge as “healthy, upbeat and happy.” All he needed was a new, loving family to give him a chance and take him in.

The shelter had been hoping for a “Christmas miracle,” and that Sarge would be adopted by Dec. 25. (So he wouldn’t have to spend a second Christmas in the shelter.) But when that didn’t happen, staffers made sure to create a festive holiday season for him anyway.

Employees decked the doorway to his “doggie suite” with Christmas decorations, including a stocking, an advent calendar with treats, and a “Santa Stop Here” sign.

The staff also took Sarge on a holiday outing to drive through the Tempe World of Illumination display. He also got his own ugly holiday sweater.

But Sarge’s miracle came just 2 days into 2021. On Jan. 2, the pup was adopted into his fur-ever family, who had also fostered him.

When asked why Sarge hadn’t been adopted until now, the shelter staff speculated that it might have been due to his breed. But last year, FAR paid to have Sarge go through an extensive training program.

This weekend, the shelter had a going-away party for their much-loved longtime resident. The party, which was also streamed live on Facebook, included treats, toys, and of course, lots of hugs and more than few tears.

His new owner said they recently lost their other dog, and when they met Sarge, it was a perfect fit. “Amazing dog. So affectionate,” they said.

We wish Sarge a very happy new life in his brand new home.

