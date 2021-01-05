Atlanta police working an officer-involved shooting, two juveniles arrested

Regional News

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Atlanta police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

The incident happened on Monday near the 2000 block of Metropolitan Boulevard in Southwest Atlanta.

According to Atlanta police, officers were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle out of DeKalb County.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop, according to a statement from Atlanta police.

“Officers continued to maintain a visual direction of travel of the vehicle when a male suspect driver and two male occupants attempted to abandon the vehicle and flee on foot,” police reported.

There was a foot pursuit and, according to a police spokesperson, officers saw a gun on two of the suspects.

“During the foot pursuit, it appears one of the officers discharged his firearm in the direction of the suspect, but no one was struck”, police wrote.

Two juvenile male suspects were arrested after an extensive search of the area. The juveniles were armed, police wrote.

Police are still searching for an additional suspect.

There were no injuries and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

