DEP called to home for unusual liquid coming out of ground

WAPWALLOPEN, PA (WNEP) — The DEP was called to a home in Luzerne County for an unusual liquid coming out of the ground.

Officials say the liquid was actually heating oil from a broken tank at an abandoned home on Circle Avenue near Wapwallopen.

More than 100 gallons spilled into Wapwallopen Creek.

Fire crews were able to use absorbent pads to help with clean-up but another company will there to continue the clean-up.

