Investigators searching for person who may have intentionally set fire to church

Carroll County, GA (WGCL) — Carroll County fire investigators are working to find the person who set fire to a historic church.

According to a Facebook post, firefighters responded to a 9-1-1 call at the Smith Chapel Church in Bowdon on Monday.

When units arrived, the church was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire investigators said they believe the fire was intentionally set.

Arson investigators are asking anyone who was in the area and may have seen anything suspicious between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to contact Brandon Wiggins at 770-830-5916 or by email at bwiggins@carrollsheriff.com

