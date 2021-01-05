Man plowed by a snowplow

Regional News

OMAHA, Nebraska (WOWT) — Another winter storm is about to hit and we’ll see snowplows on public streets and in private parking lots.

The City of Omaha requires the 27 contractors it uses to have insurance and legal drivers. But private snowplow operators are on the honor system.

Driving a through street on a snowy Saturday a month ago, John Ayres never expected to get plowed.

“The last thing I remember is the flash of red and a snow blade and it plowed me right into that retaining wall over there,” said Ayres.

John suffered head and chest injuries with a seat belt mark reminding how it could have been worse.

“As bad as that wreck was the guy could have killed me, said Ayers. I’m lucky to be here.”

Hit by a private pickup with a snow blade that ran the stop sign and the driver told police he didn’t see Ayers car because it’s the same color as the snow.

One source background checked the private plow driver’s record.

Nick Jasa from One Source said, “the guy driving the snowplow has never had a driver’s license here and he probably shouldn’t have been driving a snowplow. Probably shouldn’t have been driving anything at all. “

The police report states the driver was cited for failure to stop and no operator’s license.

Wife Crystal Ayres said, “I hope they give us enough to get another vehicle.”

Other than traffic laws, city officials say there are no permits requiring insurance and valid driver’s license for snowplow contractors working private contacts.

“He could have killed my husband and why he was even out on the road with a plow at all. It’s just amazing to me, said Crystal.

John says the crash just didn’t leave a mark on his body.

“Every time I see a snowplow now it gives me the jitters,” said John.

