Reward offered for information leading to conviction in Hamden murder

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) — A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in a Hamden murder.

On Dec. 8, 2019, 21-year-old Dennis Allen-Paige was found on Whiting Street, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said while he was walking home from work, Allen-Paige was approached by several males who robbed him.

When Allen-Paige tried to run away, he was shot in the upper back.

He later died at the hospital.

Police are looking for more information to help solve this homicide, which has led to the $25,000 reward being offered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at (203)-230-4047 or (203)-230-4000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.