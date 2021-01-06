Nurse helping to heal Covid patients through music

Regional News

LOMA LINDA, California (KCAL/KCBS) — Doctors and nurses in San Bernadino County are swamped as a surge of COVID-19 patients continues to pour into hospitals.

Tad Worku, a trauma nurse at Loma Linda University Medical Center, heals patients in many ways and helps them to recover by managing their stress during the pandemic using music. With his guitar in hand Tuesday, he plays, sings and performs for patients and hospital staff.

“In January, my music tour got shut down, I started working more in the emergency department,” said Worku.

Worku performs outside his hospital in Loma Linda, using his talents to cheer up the healthcare workers there too, who can watch him perform live from their computers.

“I hear his music and it makes you feel like it is going to be okay,” said E.R. Nurse Kay Kurain.

Worku played a virtual concert raising over $280,000 for student scholarships.

“The most difficult thing to do is find hope,” said Worku.

San Bernardino County health officials reported 10,048 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 213,357 cases and 1,450 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 190,129 had recovered.

There were 1,763 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday, 346 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

